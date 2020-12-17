The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.
The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.
The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
