“We see tremendous potential to accelerate U.S. and international growth at Firehouse Subs with RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network and digital capabilities,” said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt, company officials said. The agreement is expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approval.
Firehouse Subs will remain based in Jacksonville. CEO Don Fox and CFO Vincent Burchianti will stay in their jobs, company officials said.
Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen. It has 1,200 restaurants and is expected to have $1.1 billion in sales in 2021. Franchisees own 97% of the brand’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.