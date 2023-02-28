First Advantage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.1 million.
The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $212.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $64.6 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $810 million.
First Advantage expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA