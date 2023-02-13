FirstEnergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio — AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $403 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The utility company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.
FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings to be $2.44 to $2.64 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE