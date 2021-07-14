The trouble with a check engine light is that it requires an extra step to determine the problem. Any mechanic should be able to diagnose the problem and rates will vary, but there’s also a way to preview what the issue might be. There are inexpensive code readers that connect to the onboard diagnostics (OBD) port and will give you the fault code. Less expensive systems will only read the code, at which point you’d need to search online for what it means. The more modern code readers will explain what the issue is via a smartphone app or a more detailed interface. This information gives you a reference point when speaking with your mechanic, to avoid costly or unnecessary repairs.