Five9: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. — SAN RAMON, Calif. — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter. The San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $94.7 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $778.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $208 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $900 million to $903 million.

