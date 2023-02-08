FleetCor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $225.3 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $883.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $954.3 million, or $12.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.55 to $3.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.75 to $17.25 per share.

