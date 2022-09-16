Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

PARIS — Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.
Air France said it has canceled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.
Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.
France’s main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.