The fact that a retirement community is the fastest-growing city is significant. Cities in Florida, Arizona, and Texas saw some of the biggest growth in their populations. These states are attractive for their warm climates and low taxes, and that’s especially compelling for retirees. Retirees generally make up a very small fraction of American movers each year -- up until the last few years less than 0.5% of moves were retirement related. But in the last decade, retirees have emerged as the fastest growing category of movers. From 2019 to 2020, 1.3% of moves were retirement related. That’s a small number, but retirees are the only population that has become much more likely to move.