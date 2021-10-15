Champlain Towers was 40 years old and in need of major repairs when it collapse on June 24. It’s led to officials looking at the need to ensure other aging structures are safe. The task force said 912,376 Florida condo units housing more than 2 million people are at least 30 years old, including more than 105,000 older than 50 years and nearly 328,000 built between 40 and 50 years ago.