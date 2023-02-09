Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.6 million.
The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $228.4 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.81 billion.
Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.18 billion to $5.24 billion.
_____
