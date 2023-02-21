Flowserve: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.3 million.
The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $188.7 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.
Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.75 per share.
