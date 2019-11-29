Flughafen Zürich AG said in a statement on Friday it will develop and operate the new Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh state under a 40-year concession.
It said capital investment in the first phase of the project is expected to be about $650 million during the construction period of nearly four years. The first phase is expected to be able to accommodate around 12 million passengers per year.
