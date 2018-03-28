Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Glaxo’s consumer consolidation to China’s non-bubble, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Edward Evans on Deutsche Bank scapegoating: “There’s dysfunctional, and then there’s Deutsche Bank AG. The German lender wants to replace CEO John Cryan as tensions between him and chairman Paul Achleitner boil over, according to The Times of London. That probably wouldn’t solve anything.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider.





To contact the author of this story: Max Nisen in New York at mnisen@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net.





©2018 Bloomberg L.P.