Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From shale activism to Deutsche Bank’s poisoned chalice, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Sarah Halzack on the bizarre lack of blowback retailers get for repeatedly fumbling our personal data: “I suspect some of the consumer complacency about the retailer security incidents simply reflects what’s known as ‘breach fatigue.’ After you’ve had to replace a compromised card or dispute fraudulent charges so many times, it just starts to feel ordinary.

“But consumers should not accept these conditions as ordinary. Retailers and the payments industry will surely do better if they sense their customers will flee -- or at least be indignant -- if they do not.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.