Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Fresenius’s escape attempt to SoftBank’s fast flip, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Shira Ovide on Amazon’s fondness for obfuscation: “Amazon’s method of keeping its financial secrets is particularly insidious because it is thriftiness with the patina of transparency. In Bezos’s letter, for example, a nearly 2,500-word section devoted to Amazon’s 2017 milestones included more than 70 numbers or non-numerical bragging points about the company’s business. By my subjective count, the only figure that was meaningful and not previously disclosed was the Prime member number. The other 72 were either fluff, presented without important context or impossible to corroborate.”

