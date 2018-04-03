Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Taiwan’s hybrid hedge fund to GE’s underwhelming divestiture, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Brooke Sutherland on GE’s slow path to dissolution: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Steve Tusa estimates GE will lose $1.5 billion to $2 billion of free cash flow through its targeted $20 billion in asset sales, dragging the normalized level meaningfully lower than the $6 billion to $7 billion that GE is targeting for 2018. In other words, GE is a conglomerate that shouldn’t exist but might need to exist for the time being. That’s not nearly as exciting as a big breakup or a Buffett stake, but it bears repeating (yet again) that GE’s only way out of this mess is probably a long slow grind of asset trimming and operational improvements.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider.

To contact the author of this story: Max Nisen in New York at mnisen@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.