Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From joint-venture giants to Emerson’s break-up potential, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Sarah Halzack on Starbucks’s crisis management: “Johnson has demonstrated he takes this episode seriously. He issued an apology video. He traveled to Philadelphia to meet with the arrested men, as well as the city’s mayor and police commissioner. And most notably, the company announced Tuesday afternoon that it would close more than 8,000 of its stores for part of a day next month so employees can attend racial-bias training. The store closure should only cost Starbucks about $16.7 million in lost sales, Bloomberg News estimates -- hardly a venti-sized dent in the balance sheet of a company with $22 billion in annual revenue. But it’s still a sweeping and unusual action -- which is precisely what Starbucks needed in this moment.”

