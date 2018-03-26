Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Glaxo reticence to British restaurant woes, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Brooke Sutherland on a half baked mega-merger idea: “Each company has something the other needs. Kroger has been lacking in formulating a plan for adapting to the e-commerce grocery push heralded by Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Whole Foods Market Inc. As for Target, it’s been making strides in digital but needs a more differentiated and significant grocery operation. That Target sees groceries as a clear battleground was made clear by its decision to buy delivery startup Shipt Inc. last year. Combined, the two companies would have significant scale in groceries and household goods. But scale doesn’t mean much unless you do something worthwhile with it.”

