Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From alumina volatility to Draghi’s euro imprisonment initiative, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

And don’t miss Lionel Laurel on the need for bold decisions from Deutsche Bank’s new leader: “That means taking the scalpel to a bank that’s over-extended and over-staffed relative to its earnings power -- which, for three years running, has been nil. The U.S. cash equities business is one division ripe for the chop, according to Bloomberg News. The buying and selling of stocks, which has become a low-margin, high-technology business in recent decades, is unlikely to be an area where Deutsche can profitably compete against Wall Street. Why keep it in its current form?”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider.

To contact the author of this story: Max Nisen in New York at mnisen@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.