Flyware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The payments company posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $67.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.4 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $39.3 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $267.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $85 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $353 million to $364 million.
