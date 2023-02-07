FMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $273.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.83. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.49 billion.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $8 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion.

