But the pandemic unemployment insurance programs aren’t like a child allowance program or Medicaid — they give you money only if you don’t work, and in many cases they gave people more money than they could earn by working. Because of the creaky plumbing of the U.S. unemployment insurance system, that was a pragmatic way to deliver help to those in need during a public health crisis. But it’s not a sustainable way to run an economy, and by letting it expire, Biden — not for the first time — is showing more wisdom than many of the more progressive members of his party.