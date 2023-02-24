Fomento Economico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $244.8 million.
The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $9.48 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.49 billion.
_____
