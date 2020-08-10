PPL Corp., up $1.51 to $28.65.
The utility began the formal process of selling its business in the U.K.
Foot Locker Inc., up $2.15 to $29.63.
The athletic footwear and apparel retailer gave investors an encouraging sales update.
MGM Resorts International, up $2.62 to $21.65.
Media and internet company IAC bought a 12% stake in the casino operator as part of a bet on online gambling.
Nikola Corp., up $8.09 to $44.81.
The electric truck maker won a lucrative contract to make garbage trucks for Republic Services.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $51.79 to $104.41.
The biotechnology company faces potential delays with several of its drug development programs.
Eastman Kodak Co., down $4.15 to $10.73.
The former photography giant’s government deal to make generic drugs is on hold because of insider trading allegations.
