In February, management predicted revenues would continue to grow at a rapid clip, and it stuck by those targets even as analysts questioned whether they were realistic and hedge funds AKO capital LLP, Marshall Wace LLP and Gladstone Capital Management LLP bet the shares would fall. The following month, TeamViewer announced high profile sponsorship deals with Manchester United and the Mercedes Formula 1 and Formula E racing units. Together these will cost around 70 million euros annually over the next five years, according to the latest accounts. So Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton now wear the TeamViewer logo but at quite a price (analysts expect the company to generate 160 million euros of operating profit this year.)