More worrisome is the slowdown in what is supposed to be Best Buy’s most promising business unit: e-commerce. The retailer said its domestic online sales fell 28% in its July quarter after impressive growth in earlier quarters. Here again, it’s unlikely to improve soon. Bank of America credit card data shows that electronics category e-commerce spending has continued to decelerate, from a 19% drop in the second quarter to a 23% decline so far in the third quarter. The deteriorating figures also make sense logically. As the public spends more time outdoors, they are unlikely to spend as much for technology gadgets for their homes. And because some of their pandemic purchases were bigger-ticket items, they are unlikely to be repeated soon.