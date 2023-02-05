Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis police, I’m like most people: clamoring for change. We all want to reduce the killing of unarmed civilians. The trouble is, it’s hard to know what might work. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Although sweeping changes are tempting, I’ve reason to believe that smaller-scale reforms would be more effective.

I understand that this may sound defeatist. My personal preference would be to have fewer laws; hardly an incremental change. As I’ve written elsewhere, police are the sharp end of the spear of law enforcement. As long as we have laws, we’ll need people to make sure everyone obeys, and absent a perfect technology of justice, those encounters will sometimes turn violent. If we had fewer laws, we’d have fewer encounters between police and civilians, and fewer chances for them to turn violent. Alas, that’s not on the horizon.

As for other big ideas, we’ve already seen that body cameras are no panacea. Another popular idea, mandatory training in racial sensitivity, might not make much difference either.

What else? My instinct is to applaud Memphis’s dismantling of its Scorpion anti-crime unit, of which the discharged officers were members. I’m a longtime skeptic of such “elite” law enforcement entities, perhaps because I’m old enough to remember one of the originals: the “We Own the Night” unit established in the 1970s in New York City. That fabled squad was shut down in 2002, three years after members fired 41 shots at Amadou Diallo, an unarmed black teenager, striking him 19 times and taking his life. (New York City eliminated a revived version of the unit in 2020.)

But the scholar in me wonders whether in the rush to be seen doing something, Memphis is moving too fast. Yes, those who so brutally beat Tyre Nichols were part of Scorpion. But was their involvement in the unit a causal factor in his death? We don’t know. Will disbanding the unit lead to an increase in crime? We don’t know that either. Yet unless we care only about crimes committed by cops, the answer surely matters.

I’m also skeptical about the effect of proposals to turn over most traffic enforcement duties to unarmed enforcers. If an encounter goes bad, or if the driver refuses to pull over, or even if the unarmed enforcer is just scared, the call will still go out for armed backup, and we’ll have the same problem.

Another example: Many observers have called for improved training of law enforcement officers in tactics of de-escalation. I believe in better police training (even when it’s costly), so I want to support the idea. Still, we don’t know whether de-escalation training works. A 2020 meta-analysis of existing studies found that we actually know little about whether such programs significantly alter officer behavior. Critics of de-escalation training claim that the techniques the program teaches will put the lives of officers at risk. We don’t know whether that’s true either.

Ironically, in some circumstances even the official investigation might have the unintended consequence of increasing serious crime — including, in particular, murders — because police pull back from policing. That’s a matter of serious debate, as is how to solve it. Refusing to investigate police wrongdoing is not an option. Not when we see what we saw in Memphis; and what we’ve seen too depressingly often in too many places.

Perhaps faster answers can be found at the micro level. The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported this week that four of the five dismissed officers had previous reprimands, including some related to use of force. All had been resolved within the department. Although it’s not practical to have an outside review of every complaint, internal processes can serve as barriers to accountability.

In addition to reviewing more such complaints, perhaps departments need a wider array of responses. Punishment shouldn’t be the only option. Yes, most major departments already have programs that provide special counseling or retraining to selected officers who are believed to be at risk for using excessive force. But up until now, the programs have been criticized as haphazard, and their justification rests on the ability to pick the right officers. That might be changing, now that machine learning is showing promise as a tool to help predict which officers are likely to be involved in violent interactions with the public.

This leads to my final point: Even as we mourn Tyre Nichols and other victims of police violence, we should take pains not to condemn the good officers with the bad. Police killings of unarmed suspects are news because they’re unusual. Law enforcement officers have a dangerous job that can easily turn violent. In 2022, more than 300 officers nationwide were shot in the line of duty; 60 died. It will not help to speak of police as the enemy, even as we search for solutions to the continued brutal and disproportionate police slayings of people of color.

