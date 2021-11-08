Even at face value that might seem like a weird conflation of a personal itch with the whole managing-a-listed-enterprise thing. Yet, in another, shrinking corner of reality, it could be viewed as the CEO selling a big chunk of stock because it’s trading at a very high price. This quite often marks the moment when it occurs to any stockholder that it might be a good idea to sell some stock. Musk had hinted in an interview some months ago that tax considerations related to old (and now very lucrative) option grants might prompt a sale to cover the tab. One alternative might be for Musk to simply borrow more against the value of his Tesla stake. He has done so for years — roughly half of his stock was pledged as collateral as of August — and that stake is now worth more than $200 billion (plus options to be exercised).