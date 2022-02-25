My uncle, now a cardiologist in Florida, was the first one to go. We followed some years later to Miami. Then, one by one, the rest of my family — among them doctors, engineers and lawyers educated in Brazil — left for Israel. Within one generation, an extended family of more than 30 members has been uprooted.

The joke goes that Brazil is the country of the future — and and always will be. As crass as that may sound, an increasing number of Brazilians share that sentiment and, despite their love for the country, have decided to pack up for foreign lands.

The number of Brazilians living abroad has risen 35% in the past decade, with visa applications for high-skill jobs in everything from software engineering to finance in the U.S. recently hitting a 10-year high of 3.4 million. Besides the U.S., other top destinations include Portugal, the U.K. and Japan, according to a Brazilian foreign ministry study published last year. Soaring inflation and unemployment amid the pandemic have sent Brazilians unable to obtain visas northward anyways; more than 56,000 Brazilians were encountered at the southern U.S. border in the last U.S. fiscal year, compared with fewer than 1,500 apprehensions in fiscal year 2018, shortly before President Jair Bolsonaro took office. One small town in Minas Gerais, for instance, is quickly hollowing out as households sell their belongings to finance the illegal journey to the U.S.

Political and economic instability fuel migration not only in Brazil, but across much of Latin America. Commodity booms drive growth spurts, and for a while, economies seem to be on the mend. But abrupt shifts in policy or external shocks such as a drop in global demand for soybeans, beef or oil hamper growth, and the march outward accelerates.

To put it crudely, Brazil needs to shift from being a cattle ranch to the world (which helps fuel the Amazon’s destruction) to an economy driven by innovation.

Unfortunately, as the country has become more politically polarized, so has the debate over funding for education and science. Bolsonaro, who famously warned that Covid vaccines could turn people into crocodiles, has fanned skepticism of higher education, promising to fix Brazil’s “Marxist’’ education system.

João Leal, a London School of Economics-trained economist who has written about Brazil’s “Brain Drain,” argues that Bolsonaro’s policies have had a chilling effect on prospects for researchers and, more broadly, for Brazil’s middle-upper class.

Before the pandemic, Bolsonaro was already at war with state employees in scientific posts who didn’t share his political views. He sacked the head of the National Institute for Space Research for publishing satellite data that showed a sharp rise in deforestation. The war on science intensified after the pandemic, with two health ministers ousted for advocating policies such as social distancing.

More concerning for academia, says Leal, were arbitrary cancellations of thousands of Ph.D. research grants and the withdrawal of large sums of money for universities, nearly bankrupting Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist frontrunner in October’s presidential election, has vowed to restore funding so that, in his words, the son of an “ordinary blue-collar worker can become a doctor.” Unfortunately, Lula isn’t paying enough attention to Brazil’s other problem: excessive state control over the economy and a moribund private sector. While he’s helped lift Brazilian markets for now by saying he’d like to have centrist Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, he’s been critical of Bolsonaro’s business-friendly approach. Lula has also been coy about his intentions when it comes to a much-needed tax overhaul. Besides investments in education, structural reforms are needed to unlock growth.

Brazil isn’t the regional leader when it comes to outmigration. The outflow of Brazilians has been offset in part by a quarter of a million Venezuelans who have poured over the border seeking refuge in recent years. But the economic crisis in Brazil has severely affected the job market for people with higher qualifications, with under-occupation and unemployment for skilled labor much higher than the national average, Leal says.

The departure of higher-skilled Brazilians means the country will continue to lag the world in the key economic predictor of growth: productivity. Without improving its productivity, Brazil’s economy — which is now technically in recession — will have limited growth potential, according to Adriana Dupita, a Bloomberg economist.

Most of my cousins married fellow Brazilian expats and are raising their kids in a rich Brazilian culture abroad. They still make churrasco with friends, speak Portuguese to their kids, root for the national soccer team and listen to popular Brazilian music.

Their feeling of nostalgia for Rio reminds me of songwriter João Gilberto’s “I Came from Bahia,” about his hopes of returning one day to his home in the destitute northeastern state. Gilberto never moved back. He died in Rio.

Neither, I suspect, will most of my family ever return to live in Brazil.

