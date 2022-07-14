Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The next UK prime minister must appeal to the narrowest sliver of voters first. Once Tory MPs have finished the elimination rounds that started Monday, some 180,000 Conservative Party members – overwhelmingly white and male, about half of whom are over the age of 60 – will ultimately decide who replaces Boris Johnson.

That explains this period of intense tribal signaling, fiscal over-promising, front-stabbing and culture-war stoking (hasn’t it always been thus?). But Conservatives can’t afford to be too inward-looking. The Ukraine war is about to enter its most perilous stage since the earliest days of the invasion, and Britain has an outsized role to play if Vladimir Putin is to be thwarted.

Putin’s forces occupy a fifth of Ukraine, but they are also bogged down and facing heavier weaponry. He may seek to divert attention by provoking a crisis on NATO’s borders or in a small NATO country, or by dragging Belarus into the war more overtly. He has no qualms about destroying civilian centers, taking hostages or imprisoning opponents at home. Russian media is filled with assurances that Ukraine’s western supporters will crack under the pressure of gas shortages and accounts of Ukrainian forces running out of ammunition or manpower.

Only determined, overwhelming resistance and counterattack will force Putin to relent. For his many flaws and shortcomings, Boris Johnson understood that. His policy not only provided material support to Ukraine’s defense but also burnished Britain’s much damaged reputation as a responsible actor in geopolitics. That’s also the consensus view in most of the Conservative Party; so much so that the candidates seeking to replace Johnson have barely mentioned Ukraine.

As Rachel Wolf, one of the authors of the Conservative Party 2019 manifesto, wrote on the ConservativeHome website, “it is unimaginable to me that any of them would abandon this government’s policy.” There is added comfort in the expectation that Ben Wallace, the stalwart defense secretary who ruled himself out of the leadership race to the disappointment of many, will remain on the job.

That consensus is reassuring. But while the focus of Tory members will be more on tax policy and who is best able to win a general election, the realities of war will likely intrude on the pledges candidates make on the hustings. It has already stoked double-digit inflation, forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy, and destroyed household budgets thanks to soaring energy prices. There is more pain to come. Maintaining the pressure on Russia will require a willingness to spend at home on relief for the worst off, but also to replenish Britain’s own weapons stocks and increase its defense expenditure as a share of GDP.

There is no question that Ukraine’s defense needs rest primarily with Joe Biden right now. The UK’s £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in military aid is a small share of what the US has sent. Still, the UK’s defense contribution has been significant, and its commitment to train up to 10,000 recruits every 120 days provides substantial support as Ukraine replenishes war-weary forces.

The UK’s relationship with the EU has been battered by Brexit, but security is one area where UK influence, institutional ties and muscle memory from the Cold War remain strong. While there is more that the UK can do militarily, it’s in messaging and coalition-building that the next Tory leader must also excel. While France’s Emmanuel Macron worried about “humiliating” Putin, and other European leaders were visibly nervous about escalation — a fear that played right into Putin’s hands — Johnson made clear that Ukraine was fighting to defend democratic values and that the postwar international order was at stake.

That clarity helped stiffen spines in Washington and Brussels and boosted morale in Kyiv and on the battlefield. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a leadership candidate who is one of the favorites to make the final two and who has declared that the endgame would be restoring the full territorial integrity of Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders, would certainly fit that bill.

The new leader will be taking the job at a time when Europe is facing a major economic crunch caused by energy shortages that risks undermining support for the war in Europe. Governments in Italy, France and Spain all face strong opposition, and public opinion is more fractured. Research last month by the European Council of Foreign Relations showed that about 35% of Europeans wanted to see the war end as soon as possible. Nearly half of Italians thought their government devoted too much attention to Ukraine (43% of French and 38% of Germans said the same, compared with 33% of Britons). That impatience will only get stronger with rising inflation and the realities of a winter where energy-supply constraints may force manufacturing shutdowns in some places and increase poverty risks.

On Tuesday, David Quarrey, the UK ambassador to NATO, felt compelled to reassure Kyiv that whoever replaces Johnson will match his focus on the war, citing “very broad support at home.” While that support has long been stronger in the UK than in Europe, it can’t be taken for granted. UK energy prices are set to rise at least 50% from current levels, putting enormous pressure on households, with the poorest most exposed. Industry shutdowns in Europe caused by gas shortages would have a knock-on effect on trade.

The next UK leader (and chancellor of the exchequer) makes fiscal policy against this uncertain backdrop. Doing so sensibly will require clear communication of strategy to parliament and the public. As Putin piles on the pressure — testing Europe, the US and Britain — the right response will be to double down on Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction needs; the alternative is some form of appeasement that will serve to embolden Putin. The Tories are busy focusing inward, but this is, in Margaret Thatcher’s memorable phrase, no time to go wobbly.

