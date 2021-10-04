More surprising: AI has also been falling short in healthcare, an area which has held some of the most promise for the technology. Earlier this year a study in Nature analyzed dozens of machine-learning models designed to detect signs of COVID-19 in X-rays and CT scans. It found that none could be used in a clinical setting due to various flaws. Another study published last month in the British Medical Journal found that 94% of AI systems that scanned for signs of breast cancer were less accurate than the analysis of a single radiologist. “There’s been a lot of hype that [AI scanning in radiology] is imminent, but the hype got ahead of the results somewhat,” says Sian Taylor-Phillips, a professor of population health at Warwick University who also ran the study.