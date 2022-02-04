But there’s more. Even if substantial burdens on the ballot are equally shared — that is, if voting is somehow equally difficult for everyone — it still undermines democracy. This recalls how James Madison understood the failure of the first government of the U.S. In 1776, the revolutionaries came to favor a republic because it would allow all citizens (in their truncated view of “all”) to participate in self-government. But they worried that it could only be sustained if citizens cared enough to put in the work — if they had “virtue.” A decade later, it appeared to many that their fears were being realized. With the war won, citizens were more interested in their private happiness than in the public happiness that the revolutionaries had experienced when they founded the nation. But Madison, instead of despairing, had an insight. Rather than relying on public-spirited citizens, they could establish a vigorous, powerful government based on self-interest, with the hope that when citizens got involved they would learn public virtue from their participation. Even if their initial motives were purely selfish.