The Vaccinated Travel Lanes that allow for quarantine-free travel to Singapore from selective locations remain in place, though the government has suspended sales of new tickets in response to omicron. I half-expected quarantine to be reinstated by the time of my return. The health minister has warned a fresh virus wave will hit the island and and that the country needs to be ready. Singapore reported 813 new Covid cases on Thursday, up from 805 a day earlier. There were 365 new omicron cases. Throughout Asia, the U.S. is often portrayed as a kind of pandemic frontier land, where anything goes and authorities can’t get it right. As I looked deeper, I found important nuances. Granted, there is no nationwide mask mandate — in Colorado there’s not even a state requirement. There are, however, city and county rules that resemble parts of Singapore’s strictures: Many stores and cafes display signs making it clear that masking is a condition of entry.