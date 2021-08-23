Nor can he miss the message being sent right now by the tens of thousands of Afghans who are fleeing the country, despite the Taliban’s promises of amnesty and tolerance. They remember, if he doesn’t, what happened when “the students,” as the insurgents are known, first conquered Kabul in 1996: Promises of peace and order, and amnesty for Afghans who had served in the government of President Mohammad Najibullah, were swiftly broken. The score-settling started at the top: The president was castrated and hung from a Kabul lamp post, his genitals stuffed into his mouth.