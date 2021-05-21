A: Most of our customers do their shopping online now. We just are expanding our e-commerce platform. There are a couple of pieces that are now starting to come together. The first is a reservation system, so that people are more likely to order what they want versus going into the dealership and ordering off the inventory. We have to make it easier. We’ve done that. The next thing is, our order-to-delivery has to improve. The next thing is very large-scale remote pick-up and delivery.