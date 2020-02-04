Excluding one-time items, Ford made 12 cents per share for the quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 17 cents per share.
Quarterly revenue fell 5% to $39.7 billion, about even with Wall Street estimates.
Shares of Ford, which released results after the markets closed Tuesday, tumbled 9% to $8.34 in extended trading.
