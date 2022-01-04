Ford Motor Co., up $2.54 to $24.31.
The automaker plans to nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
WEX Inc., up $6.06 to $149.66.
The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles raised its fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Best Buy Co., up $3.02 to $105.14.
The electronics retailer is launching an advertising business.
Avrobio Inc., down $1.48 to $2.56.
The drug developer said it is halting enrollment and deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.
Hess Corp., up $4.37 to $81.16.
U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.
Life Storage Inc., down 33 cents to $146.13.
The owner and operator of self-storage properties raised its quarterly dividend by 16%.