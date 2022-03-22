The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Tuesday that fluid can leak from the brake master cylinder. That can increase brake pedal travel, requiring greater effort and longer stopping distances.

Documents say dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed. Owners are to be notified by letter starting April 25.

The recall is Ford’s third for the same issue. The company recalled F-150s in 2016 and 2020.