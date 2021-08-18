Simowitz says the fund doesn’t have a list of national policy priorities, but securing a national Tenants Bill of Rights would be a good start. Such a policy could do things like provide protection from eviction and spell out rules governing rental increases. It could also allow renters to organize into a union without landlord interference and make it easier for renters to purchase buildings when landlords put them on the market. Organizations supported by the fund have also promoted the creation of community land trusts that allow people in a neighborhood to create a nonprofit to purchase housing developments and preserve them as affordable housing.