Even though the offer was roundly rejected amid nasty negotiations and squabbles among investors, Farallon came out quite nicely after holding out in its confrontation with Kaisa. Following the January 2015 default, an initial proposal in March from the company that offered sharp cuts to coupon rates would have amounted to more than a 40% haircut, Debtwire reported at the time. But the final deal sweetened by Kaisa a year later to prevent a drawn-out court battle, promised a recovery of about 80%. As Kaisa resumed apartment sales, the eventual payouts were even better. In about 1 1/2 years, Kaisa’s 8.875% coupon note due in March 2018 had climbed to the high 80s from 33 cents.