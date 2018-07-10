People sit watching wimbledon on the big screen as final preparations are made at British Summer Time (BST) event in Hyde Park, London, where 30,000 football fans are expected to watch England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia, Tuesday July 10, 2018. England will play Croatia in the World Cup soccer semi-final on Wednesday. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Deepika Divya Goordin was excited to go see Justin Timberlake perform in London on Wednesday night. But that was before England made it to the soccer World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Now she’s trying to sell her 100-pound ($130) ticket because all that matters is to see whether her country’s team can win and take one more step toward sporting glory.

“Let’s be honest, I don’t know when England will be in the semi-finals of the World Cup again,” said Goordin.

As England and Croatia prepare to face off in the semi-final on Wednesday, theater and concert-goers in both countries are trying to get rid of tickets so they can watch the soccer. Some venues are cancelling shows, while others are bracing for a dismal night of empty seats.

