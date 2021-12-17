Of course, the leap into the metaverse comes with risks for the luxury industry. The most pressing is how to break into it without losing exclusivity or devaluing brands. One option is to issue NFTs tied to the purchase of physical luxury goods. You can buy your Patek Philippe watch, have its authenticity certified on the blockchain, and get the VR bragging rights, too. But there is also a danger of unauthorized NFTs and other unofficial representations of brands clogging up the space.