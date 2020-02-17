Paris isn’t alone. The broader euro region is home to some of the raciest property markets in the world, in terms of price growth. A mix of record low interest rates, stable economic performance and the impact of Brexit on London investment has pushed buyers and money to continental cities. Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin are up 39%, 38% and 22% respectively since June 2016, according to Knight Frank. Given euro-area wage growth is in the low single digits, such increases look frothy. Voters are rightly frustrated with the thin gruel of ideas on offer from policy makers, who seem reluctant to end the party too abruptly. Promises to boost housing supply have failed to keep pace with the reality of demand, and have lined the pockets of developers in sometimes egregious ways. That’s given way to blunter measures, like proposals for a freeze on rents, as seen in Ireland and Germany. Judging by Paris’s experience with rent controls, these may not have the desired effect when it comes to reducing property prices.Central bankers might have better luck at pinching the market where it matters: Mortgages. While the European Central Bank mulls whether to re-tool its data to better include housing costs, national central banks are telling lenders to keep a close eye on consumer debt levels. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told French banks last month to respect loan affordability ratios or face extra capital surcharges. Sweden, which doesn’t use the euro but has used negative rates, has had some success cooling house prices via a loan-to-value cap and strict repayment rules.Still, if cheap credit were the only issue, we’d be seeing housing bubbles and rising debt ratios across the euro zone’s 19 countries, and we’re not. The current boom is highly linked to “superstar cities,” which attract both financial capital and knowledge-intensive human industries like a magnet. Brexit has accelerated this, with several euro-zone cities competing with London for staff and corporate headquarters, but its origins go back further. The growth of technology and financial services since the 1990s has benefited cities, where job density keeps rising. The fact that many European cities are also museum pieces brings in added bottlenecks of overtourism, Airbnb rentals, vacant properties, and NIMBYism.Popping the bubble of unaffordable housing is easier said than done. Increasing supply by building more homes and decreasing demand through credit constraints, regulation and tax policy means hurting the housing market “insiders” to improve the lot of outsiders. That can be a costly political challenge. It’s perhaps understandable that budding mayors would offer Band-Aids like handouts for homebuyers instead. But that’s not the pin this market needs.