“I always had the dream of opening up a gym. I put most of the unemployment money I had and spent the last year and a half grinding and saving money, traveling all over to pick up equipment from Long Island, New York, to North Carolina. It’s been a process,” he said.

After playing sports at John Handley High School in Winchester and football at a small college in Maryland, Martin said being in the weight room felt like his second home. Even after graduating college, Martin kept up his fitness regime.

But he said the COVID-19 pandemic hit him hard, both mentally and physically.

After being laid off, he moved back to the Winchester area from Maryland and was living in his parents’ basement.

During that time, he kept thinking about someday opening a gym. Then he decided to turn his dream into reality.

“I remember early on in high school saying it would be cool to open a gym. I had conversations with a lot of my friends about it,” Martin said. “The chips kind of fell into place, and I said, ‘You know what, I’ve always kind of been entrepreneurial and always had that self-driving spirit. Let me see if I can do it.’ I put everything I had into chasing that dream of opening the gym.”

He said his parents were big influences in pushing him to pursue his goal.

“I don’t think I could have picked two better role models and two more supportive people in general to push me in this. They’ve always been supportive,” he said. “As crazy as this sounded in the beginning, they were always behind it and they bought into the dream I had early on. I can’t think them enough.”

Martin said he worked to identify the perfect location, but he said he faced obstacles with some banks and Realtors because of his age.

Eventually, John Coontz, of SVN Commercial Specialists in Winchester, helped Martin lock down the Delco Plaza location.

Once the location was secured, Martin knocked down some walls to open up the space. He and his best friend painted the interior. Then, Martin filled it the space with fitness equipment he acquired over 18 months to create what’s now Vintage Iron.

Martin said there are several membership options, including a standard one-year contract and a standard monthly membership as well as discounts for high school, college and graduate students; local hero discounts for teachers, law enforcement, health care and fire and rescue professionals, and discounts for military service members.

The gym will eventually be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it will possibly offer personal training in the future.

Martin said about 100 people joined Vintage Iron in its first three weeks. He added that members cover a wide range on the fitness spectrum.

“The foundation of every member has been hard work and trying to better yourself,” Martin said. “I think going through the pandemic, for myself, I wanted to take that mentality into opening the gym. It makes me feel good seeing that being well-received by members.”

Now that the doors are open, Martin can look around and see his dream blossoming in front of him.