FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo then member of the board of the German car manufacturer BMW, Markus Duesmann, attends a press conference in Munich, Germany. German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive. Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1, 2020. (Matthias Schrader, file/Associated Press)By Associated Press November 15, 2019 at 10:10 AM ESTBERLIN — German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an “excellent engineer.”Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy