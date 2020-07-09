After the massive immigration raid, the U.S. Department of Labor sued the plant and its owner, James Brantley, for violating federal labor law. Officials accused Brantley of paying workers less than minimum wage, not properly compensating them for working overtime and failing to keep adequate records.
Brantley signed the consent order, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville and brings the Labor Department case to an end, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
Brantley, 62, is serving 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants.
