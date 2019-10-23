By Associated Press October 23, 2019 at 10:06 PM EDTTOKYO — Former Nissan Chair Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers say they asked Japan court to dismiss charges, allege prosecutors’ misconduct.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy