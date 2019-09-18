RIO DE JANEIRO — A former top executive at Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht who was an informant in the country’s vast anti-graft probe has been found dead in his Rio de Janeiro apartment.

State police said Wednesday that the body of Henrique Valladeres has been returned to his family after passing through the coroner’s office.

Police said in an email that the cause of his death remains “undetermined.”

Valladeres had been one of many informants in Car Wash, the sprawling anti-corruption probe that has led to the jailing of numerous politicians and businessmen since its launch in 2014.

Local media say he had shared incriminating information about dodgy payments to a former presidential candidate and a former energy minister.

