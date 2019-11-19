The submarine is owned by Palm Springs-based NewCo Pty Ltd., which is leasing it to Los Angeles real estate and development company Urban Commons.
Urban Commons says a tentative deal for the submarine was reached but declined to identify the buyer.
An attorney for NewCo confirmed a potential sale but would not offer details.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD